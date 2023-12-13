The Utah State Aggies (9-1) aim to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • In games Utah State shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Broncos are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 100th.
  • The 83.9 points per game the Aggies record are 11.8 more points than the Broncos allow (72.1).
  • Utah State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • Santa Clara is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 181st.
  • The Broncos put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.4 the Aggies allow.
  • Santa Clara is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Utah State performed better at home last year, scoring 81.3 points per game, compared to 75 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Aggies gave up 3.7 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (72.8).
  • Utah State made 10.1 threes per game with a 42% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (9.3 threes per game, 38.8% three-point percentage).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game at home (75) than away (81.2).
  • At home, the Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.
  • Santa Clara knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%).

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UC Irvine W 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/6/2023 San Diego W 108-81 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene W 84-53 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
12/16/2023 San Francisco - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Menlo W 106-69 Leavey Center
12/2/2023 @ Cal L 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 New Mexico L 93-76 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Utah State - Leavey Center
12/16/2023 Washington State - Footprint Center
12/20/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

