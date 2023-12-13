The Utah State Aggies (9-1) aim to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Utah State Stats Insights

The Aggies make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games Utah State shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Broncos are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 100th.

The 83.9 points per game the Aggies record are 11.8 more points than the Broncos allow (72.1).

Utah State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41%).

Santa Clara is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Broncos are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 181st.

The Broncos put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.4 the Aggies allow.

Santa Clara is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Utah State performed better at home last year, scoring 81.3 points per game, compared to 75 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Aggies gave up 3.7 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (72.8).

Utah State made 10.1 threes per game with a 42% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in away games (9.3 threes per game, 38.8% three-point percentage).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game at home (75) than away (81.2).

At home, the Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.

Santa Clara knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UC Irvine W 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/6/2023 San Diego W 108-81 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/9/2023 Northwest Nazarene W 84-53 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/13/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center 12/16/2023 San Francisco - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule