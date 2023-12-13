The Utah State Aggies (9-1) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Santa Clara matchup.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-3.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-3.5) 152.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends

Utah State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Aggies games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Santa Clara has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.

Broncos games have hit the over twice this season.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Utah State much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).

Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

