Utah State vs. Santa Clara: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Utah State Aggies (9-1) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Santa Clara matchup.
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Santa Clara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-3.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-3.5)
|152.5
|-152
|+126
Utah State vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends
- Utah State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Aggies games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
- Santa Clara has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.
- Broncos games have hit the over twice this season.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Sportsbooks rate Utah State much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).
- Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
