The Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) will face the Utah State Aggies (9-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Leavey Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank
34th 83.9 Points Scored 78.9 98th
57th 65.4 Points Allowed 72.1 216th
100th 38.4 Rebounds 40.3 50th
181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 12.1 25th
291st 6.1 3pt Made 8.5 96th
9th 19.3 Assists 16 59th
154th 11.6 Turnovers 13.5 300th

