The Utah State Aggies (9-1) visit the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) after winning three road games in a row. The Aggies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -3.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Aggies, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Santa Clara are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been a +135 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Santa Clara has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 3 42.9% 83.9 162.8 65.4 137.5 143.5 Santa Clara 2 33.3% 78.9 162.8 72.1 137.5 150.3

Additional Utah State vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends

The Aggies score 83.9 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 72.1 the Broncos give up.

Utah State has a 4-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.1 points.

The Broncos score an average of 78.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.4 the Aggies give up.

Santa Clara is 2-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 4-3-0 3-2 5-2-0 Santa Clara 2-4-0 1-0 2-4-0

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Santa Clara 14-2 Home Record 14-5 6-4 Away Record 6-3 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

