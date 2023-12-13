Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Wisconsin vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 8.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
St. Thomas Players to Watch
