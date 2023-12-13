Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Zachary Benson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- Benson has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Benson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
