Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Brown County, Wisconsin today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Bay East High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
