Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forest County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Forest County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Forest County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodman High School at Laona Wabeno High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wabeno, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
