The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) will attempt to break a seven-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 while totaling 19 total goals (three power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.0%). They have allowed 31 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Kraken 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-225)

Kraken (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (9-18-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in games that have required OT this season.

Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have earned 17 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 21 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 29th 2.57 Goals Scored 2.36 31st 19th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.46 27th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.4 30th 6th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 17th 20.21% Power Play % 10% 30th 22nd 77.65% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.