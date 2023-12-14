Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Langlade County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Langlade County, Wisconsin. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Lakes High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Elcho, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
