Thursday's game between the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.3)

Marquette (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles are 2-6-0 and the Tommies are 1-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allow 66.0 per contest (69th in college basketball).

The 33.2 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 304th in the country, and are 2.2 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Marquette hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (78th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.1).

The Golden Eagles rank 48th in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 64th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 9.9 (48th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

