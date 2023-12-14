Thursday's contest between the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Fiserv Forum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-57 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.3)

Marquette (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-6-0 and the Tommies are 1-7-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.8 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Marquette is 306th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents average.

Marquette hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 33.5% from deep (180th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31%.

The Golden Eagles average 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and give up 84.7 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 4.7 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (49th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.