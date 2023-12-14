Thursday's contest at Kohl Center has the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Jacksonville State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-20.7)

Wisconsin (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Jacksonville State is 3-6-0. The Badgers have hit the over in four games, while Gamecocks games have gone over one time.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 73.5 points per game to rank 220th in college basketball while giving up 66.6 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a +69 scoring differential overall.

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 285th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.3 per outing.

Wisconsin hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Badgers rank 70th in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 243rd in college basketball defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wisconsin has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball play), 2.9 fewer than the 12.5 it forces on average (156th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.