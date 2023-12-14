The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Storr: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 209th 73.9 Points Scored 70.8 255th 45th 63.9 Points Allowed 62.4 25th 247th 31.6 Rebounds 33.1 186th 92nd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 75th 294th 5.9 3pt Made 5.9 294th 323rd 10.4 Assists 11.6 281st 33rd 9.4 Turnovers 12.8 239th

