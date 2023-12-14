The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Wahl: 11.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hepburn: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Storr: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank
209th 73.9 Points Scored 70.8 255th
45th 63.9 Points Allowed 62.4 25th
247th 31.6 Rebounds 33.1 186th
92nd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 75th
294th 5.9 3pt Made 5.9 294th
323rd 10.4 Assists 11.6 281st
33rd 9.4 Turnovers 12.8 239th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.