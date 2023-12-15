Friday's contest between the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) and CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5) squaring off at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fresno State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 15.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 77, CSU Bakersfield 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-9.5)

Fresno State (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Fresno State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Bakersfield's 2-4-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Roadrunners are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs score 74.1 points per game (204th in college basketball) and give up 73.4 (243rd in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Fresno State ranks 260th in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Fresno State knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 37.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.9% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 167th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 292nd in college basketball defensively with 95.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Fresno State has committed 3.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.3 (333rd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (284th in college basketball).

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 70.1 points per game (280th in college basketball) and allowing 70.1 (162nd in college basketball).

CSU Bakersfield is 241st in the nation at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.4 its opponents average.

CSU Bakersfield knocks down 3.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.2 (357th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0.

CSU Bakersfield has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 10.6 (82nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

