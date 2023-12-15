Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donavan Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|246th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|64.6
|334th
|296th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|173rd
|286th
|30.6
|Rebounds
|28.9
|330th
|286th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|221st
|227th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|4.0
|356th
|210th
|12.9
|Assists
|9.6
|345th
|351st
|15.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|98th
