The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Donavan Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
246th 71.3 Points Scored 64.6 334th
296th 76.9 Points Allowed 70.7 173rd
286th 30.6 Rebounds 28.9 330th
286th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 221st
227th 6.9 3pt Made 4.0 356th
210th 12.9 Assists 9.6 345th
351st 15.4 Turnovers 10.7 98th

