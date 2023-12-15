The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Fresno State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Xavier Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Donavan Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Andre: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dusell: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Boakye: 7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Yap: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 246th 71.3 Points Scored 64.6 334th 296th 76.9 Points Allowed 70.7 173rd 286th 30.6 Rebounds 28.9 330th 286th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 221st 227th 6.9 3pt Made 4.0 356th 210th 12.9 Assists 9.6 345th 351st 15.4 Turnovers 10.7 98th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.