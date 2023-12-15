Friday's contest that pits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) versus the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) at McCarthey Athletic Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Gonzaga. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 15.

The game has no set line.

Gonzaga vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Spokane, Washington

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 75, UConn 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-1.2)

Gonzaga (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Gonzaga is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to UConn's 6-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-5-0 and the Huskies are 6-4-0.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game (scoring 84.9 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential overall.

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by 12.4 boards on average. It records 43.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.5 per contest.

Gonzaga knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 45th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (168th in college basketball action).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.2 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.2 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 13.8 boards on average. It collects 41.9 rebounds per game, 25th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.1.

UConn makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

UConn has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (15th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than the 11.2 it forces (260th in college basketball).

