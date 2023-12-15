Friday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (9-1) and the New Mexico State Aggies (5-6) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-68, heavily favoring New Mexico to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 15.

The game has no line set.

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 86, New Mexico State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-18.1)

New Mexico (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.2

New Mexico State is 2-4-0 against the spread, while New Mexico's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. The Aggies have a 5-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lobos have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies average 72.2 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (262nd in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The 34.7 rebounds per game New Mexico State averages rank 264th in the nation, and are 1.4 more than the 33.3 its opponents record per contest.

New Mexico State connects on 2.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.5 (270th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.2.

The Aggies put up 92.1 points per 100 possessions (241st in college basketball), while giving up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball).

New Mexico State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 12.0 per game (200th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (188th in college basketball play).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.1 points per game (16th in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per outing (116th in college basketball).

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It collects 40.7 rebounds per game, 42nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.6.

New Mexico knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 34.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.7%.

New Mexico has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 10.5 (79th in college basketball) while forcing 15.5 (24th in college basketball).

