New Mexico State vs. New Mexico December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (6-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Cook: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Harris: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|222nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|82.6
|53rd
|186th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|145th
|126th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|37.3
|49th
|212th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|140th
|208th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.7
|309th
|153rd
|13.8
|Assists
|15.9
|65th
|171st
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|66th
