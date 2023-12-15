The New Mexico Lobos (6-1) play the New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Cook: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Harris: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico Players to Watch

Carpenter: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cook: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Harris: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jackson-Posey: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank 222nd 72.9 Points Scored 82.6 53rd 186th 71.2 Points Allowed 69.0 145th 126th 34.6 Rebounds 37.3 49th 212th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.7 140th 208th 7.1 3pt Made 5.7 309th 153rd 13.8 Assists 15.9 65th 171st 11.7 Turnovers 10.1 66th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.