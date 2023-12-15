Friday's game features the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) matching up at DeGol Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Mount St. Mary's according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 69, Saint Francis (PA) 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Mount St. Mary's (-2.1)

Mount St. Mary's (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

Saint Francis (PA) has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Mount St. Mary's, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Red Flash are 1-7-0 and the Mountaineers are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have been outscored by 6.1 points per game (scoring 64.4 points per game to rank 341st in college basketball while giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.

Saint Francis (PA) loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. it collects 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 298th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.1 per outing.

Saint Francis (PA) knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (335th in college basketball) while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc (350th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 29.9%.

The Red Flash rank 341st in college basketball by averaging 83.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 232nd in college basketball, allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions.

Saint Francis (PA) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Flash commit 13.1 per game (279th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (130th in college basketball action).

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It collects 35.4 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1.

Mount St. Mary's connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (309th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Mount St. Mary's forces 15.3 turnovers per game (33rd in college basketball) while committing 14.9 (348th in college basketball).

