Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) will meet the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on NEC Front Row.
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|336th
|64.4
|Points Scored
|70.2
|272nd
|191st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|236th
|323rd
|29.1
|Rebounds
|32.8
|200th
|137th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|73rd
|345th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|4.8
|341st
|332nd
|10.3
|Assists
|13.0
|199th
|288th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|14.8
|340th
