The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) will meet the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Eli Wilborn: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Talbert: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Wilborn: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Talbert: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Liberis: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Rosenberger: 6.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 336th 64.4 Points Scored 70.2 272nd 191st 71.4 Points Allowed 73.5 236th 323rd 29.1 Rebounds 32.8 200th 137th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 73rd 345th 4.6 3pt Made 4.8 341st 332nd 10.3 Assists 13.0 199th 288th 13.5 Turnovers 14.8 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.