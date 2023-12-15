The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-5) will meet the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on NEC Front Row.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Cam Gregory: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eli Wilborn: 6.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gestin Liberis: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank
336th 64.4 Points Scored 70.2 272nd
191st 71.4 Points Allowed 73.5 236th
323rd 29.1 Rebounds 32.8 200th
137th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 73rd
345th 4.6 3pt Made 4.8 341st
332nd 10.3 Assists 13.0 199th
288th 13.5 Turnovers 14.8 340th

