The Towson Tigers (3-5) face the Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Bryant vs. Towson Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 11.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sherif Kenney: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniel Rivera: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Connor Withers: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Timberlake: 11.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kenney: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Rivera: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Pinzon: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Withers: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Bryant vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 95th 79.4 Points Scored 57.1 360th 217th 72.7 Points Allowed 63.3 36th 79th 35.9 Rebounds 35.8 83rd 311th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 14.3 5th 24th 9.9 3pt Made 4.6 347th 87th 15.0 Assists 8.1 361st 145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.3 209th

