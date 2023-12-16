Bryant vs. Towson December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (3-5) face the Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bryant vs. Towson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 11.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Withers: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Towson Players to Watch
- Timberlake: 11.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kenney: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rivera: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Pinzon: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Withers: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bryant vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Bryant Rank
|Bryant AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|95th
|79.4
|Points Scored
|57.1
|360th
|217th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|36th
|79th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|83rd
|311th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|14.3
|5th
|24th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|4.6
|347th
|87th
|15.0
|Assists
|8.1
|361st
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|209th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.