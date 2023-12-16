Delaware vs. Rhode Island December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Niels Lane: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
Delaware vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Rhode Island AVG
|Rhode Island Rank
|152nd
|76.3
|Points Scored
|75.4
|172nd
|139th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|178th
|137th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|35.5
|88th
|266th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|93rd
|178th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.0
|286th
|109th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.6
|161st
|78th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|157th
