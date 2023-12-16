The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalun Trent: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Niels Lane: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 152nd 76.3 Points Scored 75.4 172nd 139th 68.9 Points Allowed 71.0 178th 137th 34.4 Rebounds 35.5 88th 266th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 10.4 93rd 178th 7.4 3pt Made 6.0 286th 109th 14.6 Assists 13.6 161st 78th 10.4 Turnovers 11.5 157th

