The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) will play the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK John Hugley: 12.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Javian McCollum: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Sam Godwin: 7.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 14th 87.4 Points Scored 62.8 347th 35th 63.6 Points Allowed 64.5 51st 62nd 36.6 Rebounds 32.3 228th 93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 6.4 334th 96th 8.4 3pt Made 7.4 178th 59th 16.0 Assists 12.3 242nd 148th 11.4 Turnovers 12.6 227th

