The UCSB Gauchos (4-2) will play the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Justice Hill: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Wright: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lars Thiemann: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB Players to Watch

Harris: 14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hill: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Merkviladze: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Wright: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Thiemann: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 87th 80.0 Points Scored 79.7 92nd 129th 68.4 Points Allowed 74.3 250th 106th 35.0 Rebounds 35.3 98th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 283rd 39th 9.5 3pt Made 5.8 301st 199th 13.0 Assists 15.7 70th 183rd 11.9 Turnovers 15.0 347th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.