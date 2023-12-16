The UCSB Gauchos (4-2) will play the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justice Hill: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justin Wright: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lars Thiemann: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank
87th 80.0 Points Scored 79.7 92nd
129th 68.4 Points Allowed 74.3 250th
106th 35.0 Rebounds 35.3 98th
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 283rd
39th 9.5 3pt Made 5.8 301st
199th 13.0 Assists 15.7 70th
183rd 11.9 Turnovers 15.0 347th

