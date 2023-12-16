Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (4-2) will play the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justice Hill: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Wright: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lars Thiemann: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
UCSB Players to Watch
Loyola Marymount vs. UCSB Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|87th
|80.0
|Points Scored
|79.7
|92nd
|129th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|250th
|106th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|35.3
|98th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|283rd
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|301st
|199th
|13.0
|Assists
|15.7
|70th
|183rd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|15.0
|347th
