The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) meet the Rider Broncs (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Information

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Monmouth vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 70.2 209th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 32.7 114th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 5.0 349th
268th 12.0 Assists 11.4 307th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

