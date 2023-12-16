Monmouth vs. Rider December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) meet the Rider Broncs (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Monmouth vs. Rider Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Players to Watch
- Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Monmouth vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.