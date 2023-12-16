The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) meet the Rider Broncs (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Monmouth vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 70.2 209th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 32.7 114th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 5.0 349th 268th 12.0 Assists 11.4 307th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

