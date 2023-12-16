Pacific vs. UC Davis December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (3-3) meet the Pacific Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This matchup will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Pacific vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pacific Players to Watch
- Donovan Williams: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moe Odum: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cam Denson: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
Pacific vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|308th
|67.6
|Points Scored
|70.0
|273rd
|255th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|99th
|341st
|28.0
|Rebounds
|29.2
|323rd
|352nd
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|120th
|190th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|246th
|31st
|17.3
|Assists
|12.3
|246th
|292nd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|15.8
|355th
