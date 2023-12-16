The UC Davis Aggies (3-3) meet the Pacific Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. This matchup will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacific vs. UC Davis Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacific Players to Watch

Donovan Williams: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Moe Odum: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cam Denson: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Lesown Hallums: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Judson Martindale: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Davis Players to Watch

Williams: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Odum: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Denson: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hallums: 9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Martindale: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacific vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 308th 67.6 Points Scored 70.0 273rd 255th 74.5 Points Allowed 66.7 99th 341st 28.0 Rebounds 29.2 323rd 352nd 5.5 Off. Rebounds 10.0 120th 190th 7.3 3pt Made 6.7 246th 31st 17.3 Assists 12.3 246th 292nd 13.5 Turnovers 15.8 355th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.