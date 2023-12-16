The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) will meet the Washington State Cougars (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 81st 80.5 Points Scored 80.7 74th 122nd 68.0 Points Allowed 63.7 40th 24th 38.8 Rebounds 37.0 54th 28th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th 82nd 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 190th 41st 16.8 Assists 14.0 148th 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 9.8 49th

