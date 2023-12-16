The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) will meet the Washington State Cougars (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Santa Clara vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank
81st 80.5 Points Scored 80.7 74th
122nd 68.0 Points Allowed 63.7 40th
24th 38.8 Rebounds 37.0 54th
28th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th
82nd 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 190th
41st 16.8 Assists 14.0 148th
222nd 12.6 Turnovers 9.8 49th

