Santa Clara vs. Washington State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) will meet the Washington State Cougars (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Santa Clara vs. Washington State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington State Players to Watch
- Marshall: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Santa Clara vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|81st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|80.7
|74th
|122nd
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|40th
|24th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|37.0
|54th
|28th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|74th
|82nd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|41st
|16.8
|Assists
|14.0
|148th
|222nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.8
|49th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.