UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Barrington Hargress: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Moses: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Cal Baptist Rank
|265th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|72.9
|223rd
|185th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|62.0
|23rd
|151st
|34.0
|Rebounds
|37.4
|46th
|37th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|52nd
|27th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|166th
|72nd
|15.5
|Assists
|12.3
|242nd
|35th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
