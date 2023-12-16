The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Barrington Hargress: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Isaiah Moses: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Benjamin Griscti: 8.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kyle Owens: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nate Pickens: 5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

UC Riverside vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 265th 70.3 Points Scored 72.9 223rd 185th 71.3 Points Allowed 62.0 23rd 151st 34.0 Rebounds 37.4 46th 37th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 11.1 52nd 27th 9.8 3pt Made 7.6 166th 72nd 15.5 Assists 12.3 242nd 35th 9.6 Turnovers 11.6 165th

