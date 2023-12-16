Utah State vs. San Francisco December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (5-2) face the Utah State Aggies (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 21.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
Utah State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|64th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|80.6
|76th
|55th
|64.4
|Points Allowed
|60.3
|12th
|57th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|33.9
|161st
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|65th
|309th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.9
|139th
|9th
|19.3
|Assists
|17.3
|31st
|183rd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|214th
