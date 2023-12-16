The San Francisco Dons (5-2) face the Utah State Aggies (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Utah State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 21.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.4 BLK

21.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.4 BLK Darius Brown II: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Falslev: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Martinez: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Utah State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 64th 81.1 Points Scored 80.6 76th 55th 64.4 Points Allowed 60.3 12th 57th 36.9 Rebounds 33.9 161st 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.9 65th 309th 5.7 3pt Made 7.9 139th 9th 19.3 Assists 17.3 31st 183rd 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 214th

