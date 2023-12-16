The Utah Utes (5-2) will play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Rollie Worster: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lawson Lovering: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Cole Bajema: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Utah vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 74th 80.7 Points Scored 71.1 254th 169th 70.4 Points Allowed 67.3 111th 60th 36.7 Rebounds 35.3 98th 140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.4 232nd 96th 8.4 3pt Made 5.1 333rd 49th 16.3 Assists 16.1 54th 183rd 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 214th

