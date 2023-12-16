The Utah Utes (5-2) will play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Utah vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
74th 80.7 Points Scored 71.1 254th
169th 70.4 Points Allowed 67.3 111th
60th 36.7 Rebounds 35.3 98th
140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.4 232nd
96th 8.4 3pt Made 5.1 333rd
49th 16.3 Assists 16.1 54th
183rd 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 214th

