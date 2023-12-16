Utah vs. Utah Valley December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Utes (5-2) will play the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
Utah vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|74th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|71.1
|254th
|169th
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|111th
|60th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|35.3
|98th
|140th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|232nd
|96th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.1
|333rd
|49th
|16.3
|Assists
|16.1
|54th
|183rd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|214th
