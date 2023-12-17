Will Christian Watson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Seeking Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Watson's season stats include 422 yards on 28 receptions (15.1 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus four carries for 11 yards. He has been targeted 53 times.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Packers have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/ankle): 25 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jayden Reed (LP/ankle): 48 Rec; 540 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|28
|422
|105
|5
|15.1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|2
|21
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|7
|5
|94
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|71
|2
