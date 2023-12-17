The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-4) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Javon Small: 15.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eric Dailey Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Quion Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Marsh: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank
186th 75.0 Points Scored 71.7 243rd
125th 68.3 Points Allowed 74.7 255th
150th 34.0 Rebounds 30.3 294th
185th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.4 335th
62nd 9.0 3pt Made 9.3 51st
57th 16.0 Assists 11.1 301st
106th 10.9 Turnovers 8.6 13th

