The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-4) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Quion Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 186th 75.0 Points Scored 71.7 243rd 125th 68.3 Points Allowed 74.7 255th 150th 34.0 Rebounds 30.3 294th 185th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.4 335th 62nd 9.0 3pt Made 9.3 51st 57th 16.0 Assists 11.1 301st 106th 10.9 Turnovers 8.6 13th

