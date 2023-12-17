Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-4) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quion Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|186th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|71.7
|243rd
|125th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|255th
|150th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|30.3
|294th
|185th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|335th
|62nd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|57th
|16.0
|Assists
|11.1
|301st
|106th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|8.6
|13th
