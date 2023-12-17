The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Green Bay Packers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 41.5.

Before the Packers meet the Buccaneers, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3.5) 41.5 -175 +145 FanDuel Packers (-3.5) 41.5 -184 +154

Other Week 15 Odds

Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Green Bay's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Green Bay has gone over in seven of its 13 games with a set total (53.8%).

Tampa Bay is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Buccaneers are 4-1.

This season, five of Tampa Bay's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.