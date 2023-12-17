The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will face the Montana Grizzlies (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Jose State vs. Montana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Trey Anderson: 13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Adrame Diongue: 4.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

Amey: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Anderson: 13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Cardenas Torre: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Gorener: 13.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Diongue: 4.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 214th 73.7 Points Scored 71.4 250th 75th 66.1 Points Allowed 70.1 164th 235th 32.1 Rebounds 33.7 162nd 273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 253rd 62nd 9.0 3pt Made 5.4 325th 174th 13.4 Assists 13.9 145th 181st 11.9 Turnovers 10.3 67th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.