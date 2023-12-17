San Jose State vs. Montana December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (5-4) will face the Montana Grizzlies (3-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
San Jose State vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Myron Amey Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 4.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Players to Watch
- Amey: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anderson: 13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cardenas Torre: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gorener: 13.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Diongue: 4.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Jose State vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|214th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|71.4
|250th
|75th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|164th
|235th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|33.7
|162nd
|273rd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|253rd
|62nd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.4
|325th
|174th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.9
|145th
|181st
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|67th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.