The Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) face the Washington Huskies (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Washington Game Information

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Seattle U vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank
240th 71.8 Points Scored 82.4 50th
42nd 64.1 Points Allowed 74.3 248th
175th 33.3 Rebounds 35.4 90th
210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 137th
279th 6.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th
174th 13.4 Assists 17.1 32nd
312th 13.9 Turnovers 11.6 164th

