The Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) face the Washington Huskies (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Seattle U vs. Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington Players to Watch

Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 240th 71.8 Points Scored 82.4 50th 42nd 64.1 Points Allowed 74.3 248th 175th 33.3 Rebounds 35.4 90th 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 137th 279th 6.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th 174th 13.4 Assists 17.1 32nd 312th 13.9 Turnovers 11.6 164th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.