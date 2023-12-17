Seattle U vs. Washington December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) face the Washington Huskies (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
Seattle U vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|240th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|82.4
|50th
|42nd
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|248th
|175th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|35.4
|90th
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|137th
|279th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|228th
|174th
|13.4
|Assists
|17.1
|32nd
|312th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
