Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Sanders: 17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Armotrading: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Price: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|303rd
|68.0
|Points Scored
|74.3
|201st
|253rd
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|84.3
|353rd
|332nd
|28.9
|Rebounds
|29.3
|320th
|253rd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|342nd
|325th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|9.4
|39th
|357th
|9.1
|Assists
|18.1
|13th
|104th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|14.0
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.