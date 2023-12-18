The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Kobe Sanders: 17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quentin Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joel Armotrading: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aaron Price Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
303rd 68.0 Points Scored 74.3 201st
253rd 74.6 Points Allowed 84.3 353rd
332nd 28.9 Rebounds 29.3 320th
253rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.3 342nd
325th 5.4 3pt Made 9.4 39th
357th 9.1 Assists 18.1 13th
104th 10.8 Turnovers 14.0 316th

