The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Quentin Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Armotrading: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 303rd 68.0 Points Scored 74.3 201st 253rd 74.6 Points Allowed 84.3 353rd 332nd 28.9 Rebounds 29.3 320th 253rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.3 342nd 325th 5.4 3pt Made 9.4 39th 357th 9.1 Assists 18.1 13th 104th 10.8 Turnovers 14.0 316th

