Sacramento State vs. UCSD December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) will play the UCSD Tritons (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
Sacramento State vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|167th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|76.0
|157th
|314th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|164th
|69th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|29.0
|329th
|63rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|307th
|10th
|10.6
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|72nd
|15.5
|Assists
|12.0
|260th
|347th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
