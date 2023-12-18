The Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) will play the UCSD Tritons (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Game Information

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Zee Hamoda: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Betson: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Patterson: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Sacramento State vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 167th 75.6 Points Scored 76.0 157th 314th 77.6 Points Allowed 70.0 164th 69th 36.0 Rebounds 29.0 329th 63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 10th 10.6 3pt Made 7.8 146th 72nd 15.5 Assists 12.0 260th 347th 15.1 Turnovers 9.4 29th

