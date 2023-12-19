Montana State vs. Southern Utah December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This matchup will start at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Montana State vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
Montana State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|294th
|68.5
|Points Scored
|75.8
|159th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|320th
|350th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|28.6
|333rd
|356th
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|65th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|183rd
|233rd
|12.5
|Assists
|10.4
|334th
|67th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.0
|189th
