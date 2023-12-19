The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This matchup will start at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Montana State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 294th 68.5 Points Scored 75.8 159th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 78.1 320th 350th 27.4 Rebounds 28.6 333rd 356th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 65th 8.9 3pt Made 7.4 183rd 233rd 12.5 Assists 10.4 334th 67th 10.3 Turnovers 12.0 189th

