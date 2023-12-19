UC Davis vs. Montana December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (3-3) meet the Montana Grizzlies (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UC Davis vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 20.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kane Milling: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ade Adebayo: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Players to Watch
- Pepper: 20.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Johnson: 13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Milling: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adebayo: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Davis vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|269th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|73.9
|206th
|86th
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|152nd
|324th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|34.1
|147th
|121st
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|233rd
|246th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|306th
|247th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.5
|71st
|356th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|77th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.