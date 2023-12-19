The UC Davis Aggies (3-3) meet the Montana Grizzlies (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UC Davis vs. Montana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 20.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Ty Johnson: 13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kane Milling: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Ade Adebayo: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

Pepper: 20.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Johnson: 13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Milling: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Adebayo: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs. Montana Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 269th 70.0 Points Scored 73.9 206th 86th 66.7 Points Allowed 69.8 152nd 324th 29.2 Rebounds 34.1 147th 121st 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd 246th 6.7 3pt Made 5.8 306th 247th 12.3 Assists 15.5 71st 356th 15.8 Turnovers 10.4 77th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.