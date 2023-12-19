UCLA vs. CSU Northridge December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face the CSU Northridge Matadors (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA Players to Watch
- Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|261st
|71.0
|Points Scored
|79.0
|100th
|4th
|57.9
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|172nd
|157th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|40.0
|14th
|184th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|30th
|354th
|4.3
|3pt Made
|4.8
|344th
|163rd
|13.6
|Assists
|12.9
|207th
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|14.9
|343rd
