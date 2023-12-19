The UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face the CSU Northridge Matadors (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank
261st 71.0 Points Scored 79.0 100th
4th 57.9 Points Allowed 70.5 172nd
157th 33.9 Rebounds 40.0 14th
184th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 12.0 30th
354th 4.3 3pt Made 4.8 344th
163rd 13.6 Assists 12.9 207th
114th 11.0 Turnovers 14.9 343rd

