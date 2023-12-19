The UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face the CSU Northridge Matadors (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

UCLA vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 261st 71.0 Points Scored 79.0 100th 4th 57.9 Points Allowed 70.5 172nd 157th 33.9 Rebounds 40.0 14th 184th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 12.0 30th 354th 4.3 3pt Made 4.8 344th 163rd 13.6 Assists 12.9 207th 114th 11.0 Turnovers 14.9 343rd

