Cal vs. UCSD December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (3-5) will meet the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 20.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grant Newell: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devin Askew: 10.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
Cal vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|185th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|78.4
|116th
|224th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|150th
|89th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|31.0
|270th
|50th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|275th
|121st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.9
|65th
|351st
|9.5
|Assists
|13.6
|163rd
|218th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
