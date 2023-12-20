The California Golden Bears (3-5) will meet the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Information

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 16.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 20.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Devin Askew: 10.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Cal vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank
185th 74.6 Points Scored 78.4 116th
224th 72.9 Points Allowed 69.7 150th
89th 35.4 Rebounds 31.0 270th
50th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th
121st 8.1 3pt Made 8.9 65th
351st 9.5 Assists 13.6 163rd
218th 12.4 Turnovers 9.4 29th

