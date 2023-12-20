The California Golden Bears (3-5) will meet the UCSD Tritons (5-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. UCSD Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 16.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 20.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Grant Newell: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Devin Askew: 10.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Cal vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 185th 74.6 Points Scored 78.4 116th 224th 72.9 Points Allowed 69.7 150th 89th 35.4 Rebounds 31.0 270th 50th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 275th 121st 8.1 3pt Made 8.9 65th 351st 9.5 Assists 13.6 163rd 218th 12.4 Turnovers 9.4 29th

