CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) face the Pacific Tigers (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 17.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pacific Players to Watch
CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|294th
|69.0
|Points Scored
|65.2
|334th
|92nd
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|284th
|206th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|27.4
|350th
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|305th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|345th
|10.0
|Assists
|15.7
|62nd
|320th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|14.0
|320th
