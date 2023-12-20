The New Mexico Lobos (8-1) will face the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 17.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK JT Toppin: 12.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Tru Washington: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 23rd 85.3 Points Scored 78.1 120th 98th 67.3 Points Allowed 66.8 83rd 72nd 35.8 Rebounds 34.7 123rd 179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 236th 6.8 3pt Made 6.3 276th 35th 17.1 Assists 17.0 37th 53rd 10.0 Turnovers 11.9 182nd

