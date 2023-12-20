The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will face the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NBCS-BA.

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 193rd 74.1 Points Scored 79.2 97th 108th 67.8 Points Allowed 69.8 152nd 232nd 32.0 Rebounds 38.8 25th 297th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 12.7 20th 87th 8.6 3pt Made 8.8 74th 192nd 13.1 Assists 16.0 53rd 141st 11.4 Turnovers 12.2 212th

