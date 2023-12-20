The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will face the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NBCS-BA.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other San Jose State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Myron Amey Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tibet Gorener: 13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Adrame Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Amey: 12.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cardenas Torre: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Gorener: 13.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Diongue: 5.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank
193rd 74.1 Points Scored 79.2 97th
108th 67.8 Points Allowed 69.8 152nd
232nd 32.0 Rebounds 38.8 25th
297th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 12.7 20th
87th 8.6 3pt Made 8.8 74th
192nd 13.1 Assists 16.0 53rd
141st 11.4 Turnovers 12.2 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.