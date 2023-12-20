UCSB vs. Howard December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (4-3) play the Howard Bison (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UCSB vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 23.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
UCSB vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|138th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|77.4
|130th
|284th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|81.1
|342nd
|127th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.3
|178th
|285th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|327th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|181st
|93rd
|15.0
|Assists
|11.6
|283rd
|353rd
|15.4
|Turnovers
|14.9
|342nd
