The UCSB Gauchos (4-3) play the Howard Bison (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 23.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

UCSB vs. Howard Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank
138th 77.0 Points Scored 77.4 130th
284th 75.7 Points Allowed 81.1 342nd
127th 34.6 Rebounds 33.3 178th
285th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
327th 5.4 3pt Made 7.5 181st
93rd 15.0 Assists 11.6 283rd
353rd 15.4 Turnovers 14.9 342nd

