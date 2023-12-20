The UCSB Gauchos (4-3) play the Howard Bison (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 23.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

UCSB vs. Howard Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 138th 77.0 Points Scored 77.4 130th 284th 75.7 Points Allowed 81.1 342nd 127th 34.6 Rebounds 33.3 178th 285th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 327th 5.4 3pt Made 7.5 181st 93rd 15.0 Assists 11.6 283rd 353rd 15.4 Turnovers 14.9 342nd

