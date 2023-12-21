The Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (14-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSFL.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSFL

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Damian Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.0 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.2% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Moritz Wagner gets the Magic 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Bucks Magic 122.1 Points Avg. 114.1 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 49.8% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.3% Three Point % 34.4%

