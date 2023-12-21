The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5) will meet the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kanye Clary: 16.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Le Moyne Players to Watch

  • Mike Depersia: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Luke Sutherland: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ocypher Owens: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kaiyem Cleary: 12.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nathan McClure: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank
156th 75.7 Points Scored 72.9 224th
169th 70.4 Points Allowed 73.8 244th
296th 30.4 Rebounds 28.1 343rd
189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.3 340th
202nd 7.2 3pt Made 9.6 31st
322nd 10.8 Assists 15.6 63rd
128th 11.3 Turnovers 9.4 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.