Penn State vs. Le Moyne December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5) will meet the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.
Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Penn State Players to Watch
- Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kanye Clary: 16.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Kern: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Le Moyne Players to Watch
- Mike Depersia: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Sutherland: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ocypher Owens: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kaiyem Cleary: 12.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan McClure: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Penn State vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Le Moyne AVG
|Le Moyne Rank
|156th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|72.9
|224th
|169th
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|244th
|296th
|30.4
|Rebounds
|28.1
|343rd
|189th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|340th
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.6
|31st
|322nd
|10.8
|Assists
|15.6
|63rd
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.4
|29th
