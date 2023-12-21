The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5) will meet the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Penn State Players to Watch

Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kanye Clary: 16.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Kern: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Zach Hicks: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Mike Depersia: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Sutherland: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Ocypher Owens: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Kaiyem Cleary: 12.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nathan McClure: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank 156th 75.7 Points Scored 72.9 224th 169th 70.4 Points Allowed 73.8 244th 296th 30.4 Rebounds 28.1 343rd 189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.3 340th 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 9.6 31st 322nd 10.8 Assists 15.6 63rd 128th 11.3 Turnovers 9.4 29th

