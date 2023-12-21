The New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden House: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyson Brown: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Naim Miller: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 193rd 74.1 Points Scored 79.1 100th 175th 70.6 Points Allowed 73.0 228th 77th 35.7 Rebounds 35.8 72nd 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 244th 310th 5.7 3pt Made 9.8 24th 160th 13.6 Assists 14.1 137th 160th 11.6 Turnovers 10.4 76th

