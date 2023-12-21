Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyson Brown: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|193rd
|74.1
|Points Scored
|79.1
|100th
|175th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|228th
|77th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|35.8
|72nd
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|244th
|310th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|160th
|13.6
|Assists
|14.1
|137th
|160th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.4
|76th
