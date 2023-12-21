The New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Zek Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden House: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyson Brown: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
193rd 74.1 Points Scored 79.1 100th
175th 70.6 Points Allowed 73.0 228th
77th 35.7 Rebounds 35.8 72nd
93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 244th
310th 5.7 3pt Made 9.8 24th
160th 13.6 Assists 14.1 137th
160th 11.6 Turnovers 10.4 76th

