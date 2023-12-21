The San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) will play the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Micah Parrish: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Reese Waters: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Diego State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank 128th 77.6 Points Scored 80.3 80th 121st 68.6 Points Allowed 76.0 291st 147th 34.1 Rebounds 32.6 205th 126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 328th 186th 7.4 3pt Made 9.3 45th 88th 15.1 Assists 18.0 16th 53rd 10.0 Turnovers 11.6 160th

