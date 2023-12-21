The San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) will play the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other San Diego State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Micah Parrish: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reese Waters: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elijah Saunders: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank
128th 77.6 Points Scored 80.3 80th
121st 68.6 Points Allowed 76.0 291st
147th 34.1 Rebounds 32.6 205th
126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 328th
186th 7.4 3pt Made 9.3 45th
88th 15.1 Assists 18.0 16th
53rd 10.0 Turnovers 11.6 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.