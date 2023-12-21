San Diego State vs. Stanford December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) will play the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reese Waters: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
San Diego State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Stanford AVG
|Stanford Rank
|128th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|80.3
|80th
|121st
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|291st
|147th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|32.6
|205th
|126th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|328th
|186th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.3
|45th
|88th
|15.1
|Assists
|18.0
|16th
|53rd
|10.0
|Turnovers
|11.6
|160th
